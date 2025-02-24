The Gun Writer
One of the worst things ATF has ever done
It's part of a long list of immoral and illegal ATF actions.
24 hrs ago
Lee Williams
Sailor serving 20-years in prison for legal semi-auto collectibles
Part Three of Patrick Tate Adamiak's story.
Feb 18
Lee Williams
How a replica STEN gun led to a sailor’s 20-year prison sentence
Patrick Tate Adamiak is serving two decades in prison because of ATF's mistakes.
Feb 14
Lee Williams
Australian making silencers in Texas in legal limbo after ATF raid
ATF raided the shop two years ago but has taken no legal action.
Feb 11
Lee Williams
Web database exposes funding of anti-gun nonprofits, charities
"DataRepublican" is a unique tool to track funding of anti-gun nonprofits.
Feb 7
Lee Williams
Federal Air Marshal jailed over ATF’s fake silencer charges
ATF never proved that the filters he purchased for his farm were silencers.
Feb 5
Lee Williams
January 2025
Free Patrick Tate Adamiak
ATF imprisoned a good man who needs justice.
Jan 31
Lee Williams
ATF lied to convict sailor now serving 20 years in prison for selling legal gun parts
A SPECIAL REPORT
Jan 29
Lee Williams
Officer fired after shooting driver with driver's own gun
Former officer admitted she accidentally shot legally armed man with his own pistol.
Jan 24
Lee Williams
Joe Biden commutes sentence of Leonard Peltier, who murdered two FBI agents 50 years ago
I interviewed Peltier behind bars 25 years ago.
Jan 22
Lee Williams
President Trump should help destroy the ATF
It's time to end the ATF before they kill another law-abiding American.
Jan 17
Lee Williams
An in-depth look at our incompetent president’s antigun actions
A Special Report
Jan 14
Lee Williams
