The Gun Writer

The Gun Writer

Home
Archive
Leaderboard
About
One of the worst things ATF has ever done
It's part of a long list of immoral and illegal ATF actions.
  
Lee Williams
16
Sailor serving 20-years in prison for legal semi-auto collectibles
Part Three of Patrick Tate Adamiak's story.
  
Lee Williams
20
How a replica STEN gun led to a sailor’s 20-year prison sentence
Patrick Tate Adamiak is serving two decades in prison because of ATF's mistakes.
  
Lee Williams
20
Australian making silencers in Texas in legal limbo after ATF raid
ATF raided the shop two years ago but has taken no legal action.
  
Lee Williams
14
Web database exposes funding of anti-gun nonprofits, charities
"DataRepublican" is a unique tool to track funding of anti-gun nonprofits.
  
Lee Williams
23
Federal Air Marshal jailed over ATF’s fake silencer charges
ATF never proved that the filters he purchased for his farm were silencers.
  
Lee Williams
46

January 2025

Free Patrick Tate Adamiak
ATF imprisoned a good man who needs justice.
  
Lee Williams
15
ATF lied to convict sailor now serving 20 years in prison for selling legal gun parts
A SPECIAL REPORT
  
Lee Williams
30
Officer fired after shooting driver with driver's own gun
Former officer admitted she accidentally shot legally armed man with his own pistol.
  
Lee Williams
39
Joe Biden commutes sentence of Leonard Peltier, who murdered two FBI agents 50 years ago
I interviewed Peltier behind bars 25 years ago.
  
Lee Williams
5
President Trump should help destroy the ATF
It's time to end the ATF before they kill another law-abiding American.
  
Lee Williams
15
An in-depth look at our incompetent president’s antigun actions
A Special Report
  
Lee Williams
15
© 2025 Lee Williams
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start WritingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture