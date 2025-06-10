“Judge unknowingly admits Patrick ‘Tate’ Adamiak’s inert RPGs were legal”

The Gun Writer

The Gun Writer

Scott Jessen
12h

Lee,

THANK YOU FOR NOT LETTING THIS GO!!!

NONE can do ALL, but ALL can do SOME!

To all readers:

Three FREE and EASY steps to contact the government employees that can fix this:

1. Click the appropriate link (Edge & Chrome work best):

DOJ (AG Bondi = ATF's "Boss"):

https://www.justice.gov/doj/webform/your-message-department-justice

Secretary of Defense (Sec Def):

https://www.defense.gov/Contact/Help-Center/#contact-block

White House:

https://www.whitehouse.gov/contact/

ATF:

https://www.atf.gov/contact

Congress:

House of Representatives:

https://www.house.gov/

Senate:

https://www.senate.gov/

Other Elected Government Employees:

https://www.usa.gov/elected-officials/

———————————————

2. Copy / paste the following: “Please consider a pardon for Patrick “Tate” Adamiak. Thank you.” and include a short list of brief details with a link to some of your sources. Example below...

———————————————

3. Click “Submit”

———————————————

———————————————

DONE!

The minute details are not important for you to include.

The main thing is to get a lot of people telling them they need to do their own investigation and come up with the details themselves.

Politicians may not be very smart sometimes, BUT THEY CAN COUNT!

Just because a person may think their efforts won’t matter, does not absolve them from TRYING!

NONE can do ALL, but ALL can do SOME!

Example - Here is what I wrote for Patrick “Tate” Adamiak:

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Please consider a pardon for Patrick “Tate” Adamiak.

Tate was in the Navy and selected to become a SEAL but is now serving a 20-year federal sentence after being wrongfully arrested using manufactured (literally) “evidence”.

“[ATF Officer Jeffrey] Bodell took the inert rocket launchers to the ATF’s lab and added missing fire-control components including a firing pin from a functional RPG from the ATF’s collection. He also added a sub-caliber training device, which can fire 7.62x39mm rounds on its own without even loading it into an RPG.”

Judge Arenda Wright Allen’s Statement of Reason: “…did not possess all parts of destructive devices…”

Below are several articles with details and links to source documents.

Thank you for supporting Tate’s pardon.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

“ATF lied to convict sailor now serving 20 years in prison for selling legal gun parts”

https://thegunwriter.substack.com/p/atf-lied-to-convict-sailor-now-serving

“Free Patrick Tate Adamiak”

https://thegunwriter.substack.com/p/free-patrick-tate-adamiak

“Sailor serving 20-years in prison for legal semi-auto collectibles”

https://thegunwriter.substack.com/p/sailor-serving-20-years-in-prison

“One of the worst things ATF has ever done”

https://thegunwriter.substack.com/p/one-of-the-worst-things-atf-has-ever

“Trump should pardon innocent sailor jailed by Biden administration for 20 years”

https://thegunwriter.substack.com/p/trump-should-pardon-innocent-sailor

“Judge unknowingly admits Patrick ‘Tate’ Adamiak’s inert RPGs were legal”

https://thegunwriter.substack.com/p/judge-unknowingly-admits-patrick

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Shorter Version for Sec Def website (1,000 Character Limit):

Please consider a pardon for Patrick “Tate” Adamiak.

Tate was in the Navy and selected to become a SEAL but is now serving a 20-year federal sentence using manufactured (literally) “evidence”.

“[ATF agent] Bodell…added missing fire-control components...added a training device…”

Judge Allen’s Statement of Reason: “…did not possess all parts of destructive devices…”

Thank you for supporting Tate’s pardon.

“ATF lied to convict sailor now serving 20 years in prison for selling legal gun parts”

https://thegunwriter.substack.com/p/atf-lied-to-convict-sailor-now-serving

“One of the worst things ATF has ever done”

https://thegunwriter.substack.com/p/one-of-the-worst-things-atf-has-ever

“Trump should pardon innocent sailor jailed by Biden administration for 20 years”

https://thegunwriter.substack.com/p/trump-should-pardon-innocent-sailor

“Judge unknowingly admits Patrick ‘Tate’ Adamiak’s inert RPGs were legal”

https://thegunwriter.substack.com/p/judge-unknowingly-admits-patrick

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1 reply by Lee Williams
Anaconda_Actual
10h

WE ARE ALL AT RISK. PLUMBERS WELDERS AND HOBBYSTS. HOME DEPOT IS A MUNITIONS WAREHOUSE. I HAVE A STORY TO TELL WHERE I WAS UNDER ATF INVESTIGATION FOR SCRAPS OF ELECTRICAL CONDUIT IN MY GARAGE BEING CONSIDERED AS PIPE BOMB MATERIAL. IT WILL TAKE SEVERAL POSTS TO PUBLISH IT ALL.

