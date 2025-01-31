by Lee Williams

More than one-million good folks have seen Patrick “Tate” Adamiak’s horrible story on pro-gun websites and social media. I would like to thank everyone who helped spread the word about how the ATF ruined this honorable young 28-year-old’s life. As it stands now, Tate could be in prison until he’s 48-years-old, for made-up crimes he never committed.

Had the ATF never railroaded him, Tate would most likely be running a SEAL platoon about now. He was that good of a sailor. Naval Special Warfare wanted him as a leader and Tate was in their pipeline. That’s about all anyone needs to know about this young man’s professionalism and his dedication to this country.

In my humble opinion, the ATF should be shuttered for what they did to Tate, starting with the idiots involved in his case. What they alone were able to get away with serves as a very legitimate reason to remove the agency from the federal roster. These nincompoops became fixated on a replica M240 machinegun—which couldn’t even chamber a live round—and some demilled RPGs that Tate bought at a flea market in San Diego years ago.

The RPGs had holes drilled into their pipes and the guts removed from their handles. To be clear, they were not capable of firing anything, but that didn’t stop an overzealous ATF technician from reworking Tate’s tubes—taking the needed parts from one of ATF’s live RPGs and installing them and a subcaliber kit. Once restored, the ATF monkey managed to squeeze off one live 7.62x39mm round, which unfortunately, was all the jury needed to see.

That, friends, is about as far from real law enforcement as you can get.

Quite simply, the ATF lied in court while under oath. Their prosecutors knew their witnesses were lying and allowed it to happen—they made it happen. In any normal court of law, the judge would have gone ballistic, but not the one overseeing this case. This black-robed dunce even admitted she believed the replica M240 was a real firearm.

The more people who become aware of Tate’s plight, the likelier he will be released from prison.

Having read many of the files and court records, one thing bothers me more than anything else: How many additional servicemen and servicewomen are doing time behind bars right now for ATF “crimes” they never committed? How many civilians has the ATF locked up for bogus reasons like those we saw very clearly in Tate’s case?

One reader said the story should be added to the “Why the ATF should be disbanded” file. I don’t agree—at least not yet. We’ve got a good man downrange who needs to be cleared out hot before we can go after the ATF with the strength and vigor they truly deserve.

In 20 years of investigative reporting and nearly five years of focusing on the Second Amendment, I have never once asked, suggested or even implied that anyone needs a Presidential pardon.

That ends now.

I hope @realDonaldTrump, aka, @POTUS, does what’s right, pardon’s Tate and releases him from prison, where he’s already served nearly two years for crimes he never committed.

Said Tate Thursday afternoon: “I am overwhelmed with the amount of support regarding my story and just wanted to thank each and every person that has recognized this gross injustice. It means the world to me, that my fellow patriots are sharing the true story and standing with me. This assault on our liberties could happen to any American exercising their rights. It’s because of all of you that I have hope that my freedom will soon be restored.”

