The Gun Writer

The Gun Writer

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sian's avatar
Sian
1d

If there were any justice, Bodell should be made to serve Adamiak's sentence.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Douglas Ferris's avatar
Douglas Ferris
1d

ATF Firearms Enforcement Officer Jeffrey Bodell along with all the other criminal ATF personnel need to be dragged off to jail and prosecuted for their crimes. While they are doing that please release and exonerate Patrick Adamiak. Pam Bondi, are you listening???

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Lee Williams and others
15 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Lee Williams
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture