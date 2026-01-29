The Gun Writer

The Gun Writer

David P Douglass
13hEdited

I would also like to point out that Pretti was caught on video 11 days before he was killed, in an event violently obstructing ICE, where he kicked out the taillight of an ICE vehicle, physically wrestled with ICE agents, and refused to go to ground when ordered to comply and to stop resisting.

Specifically in the video it shows Pretti’s gun sticking out of his waistband while spitting on an ICE officer and screaming, “F—ing assault me, motherf—! F— you guys! You’re f—ing trash!” then kicked out the taillight.

Since both incidents occurred in the same area, it is very likely that the federal agents remembered Pretti.......but this time he used two older white female comrades as 'cover' pretending to be their protector, which explains why he would not let go of one of the females. He had one broken rib from the former illegal interaction with ICE agents and thought teaming up with a white woman his mother's age would serve as an ideal photo op for the insurrection's cause, he supported.

Pretti was perfect example of the liberal leftist insurrections' Useful Idiot.

Link - https://x.com/i/status/2016611647553413126

David P Douglass
14hEdited

Thanks for another great post, Lee. Imagine for a second, that our politicians simply said when asked questions by the press about this recent anti-ICE situation, "The second a legally armed person obstructs, interferes, resists, and puts hands on federal, state, or local law enforcement personnel, they are no longer legally armed persons, they are felons committing aggravated assault and battery and lethal force becomes necessary".

