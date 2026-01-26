(Photo from licensed Shutterstock account).

by Lee Williams

There is no doubt that FBI Director Kash Patel is doing a good job leading America’s premier federal law enforcement agency.

In just one year, his agents have arrested six of the FBI’s Top 10 Most Wanted suspects.

The agents who conspired against presidential candidate Donald L. Trump are now looking for work.

Patel, who is only 45 years old, has been on the ground whenever and wherever his agents need help, including Minnesota.

His energy has paid off.

Nationally, there has been a 20% drop in the murder rate, and a 100% increase in violent crime arrests.

More than 1,800 gangs and drug crews have been broken up—an increase of more than 210%.

Most importantly, more than 6,000 missing children have been located and are being returned home, and 1,700 child predators and now behind bars. That alone is absolutely stunning work.

Which brings us to Minnesota and the hell federal agents are facing on an hourly basis.

After federal agents shot and killed Alex Pretti, who was very well armed, Patel said this:

“No one who wants to be peaceful shows up at a protest with a firearm that is loaded with two full magazines,” Patel said during an interview on FOX. “That is not a peaceful protest, and you do not get to touch law enforcement. You do that anywhere; this FBI is going to be leading the charge to arrest those.”

Respectfully, Director Patel, millions of law-abiding American gun owners strongly disagree.

The Second Amendment guarantees our right to be armed—period—full stop. There is no “protest clause,” which cancels it out, or any ammunition limit.

Even uber-liberal Minnesota allows private citizens with a concealed-carry permit to be armed, including at a protest.

I understand Director Patel may still be pumped full of negative emotion caused by what’s occurring almost hourly in the Land of 10,000 Lakes, but the country’s gun owners are not responsible for any of the protests or the mayhem.

And as to the man’s magazines, how many mags, sir, can law-abiding American gun owners carry? If I carry my normal two guns and four magazines, am I at risk for arrest? Will FBI agents begin targeting me here in Florida?

The liberal mainstream media is strongly opposed to all federal law enforcement. More than 93% of their stories about ICE, for example, are negative. If you add in comments from the inane Tim Walz and other liberal Minnesota politicians, we can see what the Trump Administration is facing. However, the Second Amendment cannot ever be ignored, belittled or bent to suit any political need or purpose, regardless of what the current President and his team are facing.

The Second Amendment is sacrosanct. It applies to protesters, even those whom we do or do not support.

We gun owners have a lot to thank Director Patel for, such as when he was also acting ATF Director and he repealed Joe Biden’s insane Zero Tolerance Policy. However, the comments Patel made this weekend about the shooting sound exactly like something Biden would say, and the Good Lord surely knows we don’t need another Biden.

I sincerely hope Director Patel will recognize the importance of the Second Amendment. It is not a right that the FBI or any other federal agency can revoke or temporarily suspend.

As to the good director’s comment, in which he said no one who wants to be peaceful shows up armed, most everyone I know is always armed. And to a man, or woman, we are all extremely peaceful.

