The Gun Writer

The Gun Writer

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jack Sotallaro's avatar
Jack Sotallaro
1d

I understand your criticism of Director Patel's comment, and you're correct. I will say that if you go anywhere armed you have a responsibility to be the adult in the room, not the Rambo. Patel phrased it wrong, he does that a lot. On balance he's done a good job, though, and I support him.

Reply
Share
7 replies by Lee Williams and others
Ken Windeler's avatar
Ken Windeler
1d

The irony here is that now all of a sudden Liberals are all for the Second Amendment.

I have to agree with Lee; I generally have a gun with me most of the time, not always carrying, there's a 9mm stashed in the car too. So, there are instances where if I'm in a prohibited zone, I could be prosecuted. If you don't do anything stupid, you're not likely to win any stupid prizes.

Reply
Share
5 replies by Lee Williams and others
59 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Lee Williams · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture