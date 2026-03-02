Austin, Texas terrorist Ndiaga Diagne, 53, carrying an AR and wearing camouflage pants and a “Property of Allah” sweatshirt.

by Lee Williams

I doubt anyone inside Buford’s Backyard Beer Garden, which is located near the University of Texas—Austin campus, knew they would become part of the war on terror, Sunday night. Senegalese immigrant-turned Islamic terrorist Ndiaga Diagne changed all of that.

Diagne, 53, wore a “Property of Allah” sweatshirt and had a copy of the Koran inside his vehicle, when he started killing innocent Americans.

Austin Police officers confronted him less than a minute after he fired his first round. Still, he was able to kill two innocent Americans and wound too many more before he was shot and killed by officers.

It’s unlikely any of the victims were armed. Texas state law prohibits patrons from carrying a handgun if a bar obtains more than 51% of its income from on-premises alcohol sales. It’s called the “51% rule,” and it’s probably the very reason Diagne chose to attack patrons inside a bar.

The law may have worked fine during peacetime, but now during a war against Iran—the largest state sponsor of terrorism in the world? Should any state law that disarms the public still be followed or even allowed?

The FBI wouldn’t say exactly why Diagne started shooting, even though nearly every American already knew the answer.

“Obviously it’s still way too early in the process to determine the exact motivation, but there were indicators on the subject and in his vehicle that indicate a potential nexus to terrorism,” FBI Special Agent in Charge Alex Doran told the media.

A nexus to terrorism?

Sure.

At a press conference Monday morning, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth was asked about Diagne’s killings. He, too, didn’t say much in his response.

“It doesn’t change the operation at all,” Hegseth said during a press conference. “I know authorities are investigating.”

Secretary Hegseth was technically correct. Diagne’s murders will not affect any ongoing Department of War operations. However, those of us living within the continental United States have more than a few valid reasons to be concerned, especially after Joe Biden allowed thousands of hardcore terrorists to make America their new home.

The big question is whether Diagne was just a lone wolf or the first of many terrorist attackers. This, friends, is something our elected officials will likely not answer, at least not yet.

Therefore, until we know exactly what is coming, I believe it’s time to prepare for the worst. Many of us living in red states have already done so, but those in blue states have some major decisions to make.

These are not minor decisions, either. They could save your life and your family’s lives or lead to criminal charges, if you’re ever caught with a real gun or a real mag.

Fortunately, there is a third option, which is 100% legal: Move.

Vacate the blue states and move somewhere that allows you to prepare for the Diagnes and his loathsome ilk. Get somewhere that doesn’t penalize law-abiding Americans for having magazines that hold more than 10 rounds. Live where you can own ARs and AKs, so you have at least a chance against any terrorist stupid enough to attempt an American jihad.

Bottom line: Live where you can defend yourself and your family extremely well, with modern arms that haven’t been downgraded by asinine state laws.

Diagne’s massacre should be a wake-up call for every blue state politician, who made it difficult for their residents to defend themselves, while making it easier for the terrorists to conduct their sick operations.

I literally pray that Diagne’s murders were an isolated event, something that will not be repeated by the thousands of other terrorists Biden allowed to enter this country. However, I’ve never been one to take chances, especially when the stakes are so high.

Best of luck in your decision making, friends.

