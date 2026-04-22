The Gun Writer

The Gun Writer

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David Siemens's avatar
David Siemens
12h

There must be a certain satisfaction in holding the ridiculous up to ridicule. You do a nice job of that, Lee.

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Paul Antle's avatar
Paul Antle
13h

Monday, in The Bulletin (a newsletter from The Trace), they published "Today, anti-ERPO Republicans and gun rights proponents falsely claim ... that the laws enable firearm confiscation without due process."

This is an inaccurate statement. With all of the state ERPO laws, due process follows confiscation. Thus the initial confiscation clearly is "without due process."

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