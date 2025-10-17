The Gun Writer

The Gun Writer

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Roger J's avatar
Roger J
4d

We need immigrants like the Seilers. Unfortunately we are getting mainly predators from the third world.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Ken Windeler's avatar
Ken Windeler
4d

Yeah, why is it that most immigrants get it, The Bill of Rights.

Americans just can't seem to stop voting from bad to worse.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
15 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Lee Williams
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture