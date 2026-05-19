The Gun Writer

The Gun Writer

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James's avatar
James
1d

As an investigator, one doesn’t have think to hard to realize what has happened in this case.

Yes, the officials know that Tate is innocent and that he was railroaded. That’s whole point.

If you make something so arduous for someone and those trying to help them, you set a precedent and a deterrent.

The same officials who claim to support the Second Amendment, are guilty of collusion in the matter. You have to understand what’s going on here. It’s an Elitist play.

“Your a surf, we don’t want any citizen having weapons in reality.” This is the truthful way your government views the average American.

Think about Trumps statements concerning the Iranian conflict. “Americans don’t mind suffering high fuel prices for the cause.” Everything had gone up, business are closing and people are struggling to make ends meet. Pure arrogance!

You see, this is how the government views Americans. They are simply making an example out of Tate. It’s deceptive and it’s a liar’s guild.

The American people must intervene.

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David Siemens's avatar
David Siemens
1d

There are none so blind as those who will not see. But perhaps the bright light of truth will restore their sight. Keep shining that light, Lee.

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