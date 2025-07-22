The Gun Writer

Roger J
10h

Remember the Waco raid in 1993? ATF could have taken Koresh into custody on one of his daily exercise runs outside the compound. Instead they attempted forced entry with lethal consequences, and not only for innocent Branch Davidians. Abolish the ATF and prosecute the criminals which it harbors!

2 replies
Sian
9hEdited

They weren't errors if they were intentionally committed to increase the chances of a deadly force incident.

The AFT was still under the Biden directive to aggressively pursue zero tolerance on the intentionally unclear 'in the business' rule, and I have no doubt whatsoever they wanted to set an example and stoke fear, to make people think twice about trading any guns at all. It's just too perfect a fit for the agency's culture and directives and history to consider any other motive for the decisions they made that day. Our options are "Actively evil" or "So grossly incompetent that of all the decisions available they consistently made the worst one" Considering they removed/did not activate a single body camera, something they are by procedure required to do, supports the idea that all this was intentional. (As should be the automatic assumption in any case that mandated recording gear is not used)

Either way the only sane response is that the agency does not deserve to exist.

17 more comments...

