The Gun Writer

The Gun Writer

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FL Native's avatar
FL Native
15h

Can you please keep an address posted where he can be reached until this resolved? He needs to know he is not alone.

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Robert Russ's avatar
Robert Russ
15h

Thank you, Lee, for refusing to let this story disappear. If the facts are as presented, a 20-year sentence over nonfunctioning collector items is not justice. Tate deserves a real, timely review and meaningful action—not more statements of concern. Due process and accountability have to mean something for every American.

Robert Russ

Abovegroundgear.com

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