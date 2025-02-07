by Lee Williams

Have you ever heard of NEO Philanthropy? They’re a left-wing group that has been around for more than 40 years. NEO wants folks to believe it is a partnership between “changemakers and funders.” They claim to provide “resources to groups accelerating change.” Race, gender and DEI are huge for them, but guns are a problem.

An incredible website database has outed NEO Philanthropy’s actual duties, and those of thousands of other similar groups. NEO, it turns out, is nothing more than a middleman. It receives money and funnels some of it to Everytown for Gun Safety as well as other leftwing, anti-gun groups.

The website database is called DataRepublican.com, and it will forever change the way nonprofits handle their funding, especially those on the left.

Closer look

“Have you ever wondered where the money goes? Billions of dollars are spent on government grants, charities, and other organizations every year,” the DataRepublican.com website states. “We're connecting the dots between government grants, charities, and drawing connections to expose where the money flows.”

The site has already garnered high praise.

“Worth following @datarepublican,” said Elon Musk.

“Love your insights! You’re a must follow on this platform,” said Charlie Kirk.

It has already proven incredibly useful. On Wednesday, pro-gun official Hannah Hill “exposed taxpayer money flowing to Bloomberg gun control orgs.”

The next day, she used the website to link USAID funds that went to Everytown, Giffords and more gun-control organizations.

“It looks damning at first blush—we're digging deeper. Stay tuned,” Hill said in a tweet.

Her findings show massive contributions to Everytown, which include: $245,000 from the Board of Trustees of the Leland, $150,000 from the Tides Center, $12,000 from Civicus World Alliance, $6,748,000 from Fidelity Investments Charitable Gift Fund, $300,000 from Kaiser Foundation Hospitals and much more.

Most of the major donations were paid straight to NEO Philanthropy and similar groups, who then passed some of the cash on to Everytown.

How this now public data will affect Everytown is not yet known, but none of the anti-gun nonprofits have ever wanted their funding data to be made public.

Bloomberg did not respond to emails seeking comments about their funding.

Takeaways

DataRepublican.com offers an officer search, federal grant search, charity funding and voter turnout analysis, but its charity graphs are simply stunning. They follow the money better than anything else that’s ever been seen before.

DataRepublican.com is incredibly easy to use. It took just minutes to create graphs to see how the Brady Center, the March for Our Lives Foundation, the Sandy Hook Promise Foundation, Everytown for Gun Safety and Giffords were funded.

DataRepublican.com has already become a relied upon tool for the gun community.

The Second Amendment Foundation’s Investigative Journalism Project wouldn’t be possible without you. Click here to make a tax-deductible donation to support pro-gun stories like this.

Share The Gun Writer