U.S. Senator Rick Scott asking strong questions about Patrick "Tate" Adamiak's case
Florida's longtime lawmaker talks with Tallahassee radio host Preston Scott, asks about Adamiak's plight.
Lee Williams's avatar
Lee Williams
May 01, 2025
Transcript
U.S. Senator Rick Scott, R-Florida

In a recent interview with Preston Scott, host of Tallahassee’s “The Morning Show with Preston Scott,” on WFLA-FM, U.S. Senator and Florida’s former governor Rick Scott asked some tough questions about the status of Patrick “Tate” Adamiak.

“A 20-year sentence? He shouldn’t be in prison a day, from what I’ve read,” the Senator said. “Why do government people want to put hardworking veterans into prison?”

The radio host, who’s a friend, pointed out that every single weapon Adamiak was charged with can be legally purchased.

Tallahassee radio host Preston R. Scott

Preston Scott sent our stories to the Senator prior to the interview, which is exactly what this case needs.

Please listen to the short interview.

