The Gun Writer

The Gun Writer

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Paul Antle's avatar
Paul Antle
6h

Now they can all claim to be “survivors of gun violence.”

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JerryC's avatar
JerryC
7h

Look at that! Almost everyone with an AR has a CNN Bump stock!

You cant fix stupid!

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