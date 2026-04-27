(Photo from licensed Shutterstock account).

by Lee Williams

Just minutes after the third attempt to kill President Donald J. Trump, in addition to senior members of his staff, CNN’s Idiot-in-Chief Brian Stelter was calling for more gun control.

“As CNN anchor Victor Blackwell put it when I joined him on air this morning, ‘The people in that room were confronted with what schoolchildren and moviegoers and congregants and people at grocery stores have been confronted with, and that is the threat of gun violence.’” Stelter wrote in an analysis piece titled: “An extraordinary moment for America’s media elite is all too ordinary in America.”

Ah, the poor media elite felt confronted. Really? The bad guy didn’t even enter their room. Many media elites never even heard any gunshots.

Stelter quoted another CNN hack, Jim Sciutto, whose comments you can probably already imagine.

“One thing we know is that there will be a lot of discussion afterwards about security measures. (A discussion about) rhetoric, perhaps, as well. There won’t be any substantive discussion about access to weapons, right? There just won’t,” Sciutto reportedly said.

Stelter cited his own reply in his column.

“I told him that Americans skip that part of the conversation, and then the rest of the world looks at us and thinks we’re crazy,” he said.

The suspect hadn’t even been booked yet, much less made his first court appearance, but Stelter was calling for more gun control, and we’re crazy?

Stelter, who is only 40, cohosted CNN’s “Reliable Sources” for nearly 10 years until it was cancelled in 2022 because its ratings were abysmal. Stelter wasn’t pleased to be unemployed, but he defended his role at the highly partisan show.

“It’s not partisan to stand up for decency and democracy and dialogue,” he reportedly said in defiance.

Sure.

CNN brought Stelter back in 2024, but only part time. His role was extremely reduced. He wrote a newsletter for CNN’s website and appeared on air occasionally, but he no longer hosted his own show. He had no show to host.

Nowadays CNN is dying. Its ratings are terrible. According to Adweek, in March FOX News had almost 3 million primetime viewers while CNN only managed 898,000 total viewers, and their ratings actually increased because of the war.

CNN didn’t have one show in the Top 15 news programs. FOX News had 13 and MS NOW had two.

Evidently, this didn’t bother Stelter, who used the assassination attempt to increase his own personal ratings. Just minutes after the suspect had been hauled away, Stelter appeared on dozens of websites and social media accounts, not saying much of substance since he didn’t see anything, but blasting guns and our gun rights.

Stelter joined the media right after college. In other words, he’s never done much of anything substantive. I doubt he’s ever even fired a gun. I doubt he knows the difference between an AR and an AK. So, how does he disparage our Second Amendment rights? The answer is simple. He works for CNN.

Every single time CNN covers a gun-related issue it fails. Remember their graphic of what they claimed was a bump stock?

Every gun-related story the network produces has a simple overall message: Guns are bad and must all be banned.

That’s how rubes like Stelter keeps their small roles at the network. If he keeps telling his dwindling viewers that guns are bad, he’ll keep his job.

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