by Lee Williams

The Good Men Project claims it hosts “the conversation no one else is having.” Without any doubt, that much is very true.

The headline of a story the Project published January 1st is itself somewhat defamatory: “Guns Don’t Kill, Gun Owners Do.”

The story features a picture of a man pointing a handgun directly at the reader. However, that’s just the beginning of a long list of problems.

The untruths (and misspellings) continue in the story’s sub-headline, or subhed, which states: “Let’s concede that 2nd Amendment enthusiasts have won the never-ending argument over fire arms [sic].”

Fire arms?

Really?

The New Year’s Day story was written by Jude Folly, who according to his short bio, “explores politics, art & the human condition. Featured in Sensual Enchantment, Politics: Fast & Slow, Inky Blue Allusions, & The Innovation.”

This isn’t Mr. Folly’s first anti-gun story. About a month earlier, he wrote “Legacy of Slavery Is Why U.S. Remains Bound by Insane Gun Policy.” In this story he asks one of the most idiotic questions: “If slavery had never taken root in the U.S., would there have been a need for a 2nd Amendment to this nation’s constitution?”

In his most recent story, the author wrote one of the most horrific statements I’ve ever read.

“Let us concede that gun rights advocates have won the argument: guns don’t kill people, people do. However, there is a certain class of people that merit a greater share of the blame for the mass casualty events our communities have endured. For lack of a more encompassing term let’s call them, “gun owners,” Folly actually wrote.

In other words, anyone who legally owns a firearm can be blamed for “mass casualty events.” Exactly how many deaths are we responsible for?

Thankfully, Folly provides that data too.

As well, we must acknowledge that gun owners are largely responsible (by commission and omission) for the constant blood letting [sic] since Sandy Hook (as of 16 Aug. 2025 41,023 people have perished since the 14 Dec. 2012 Newtown, Conn. massacre),” he wrote.

The link takes readers to Folly’s data source, which is the Gun Violence Archive, of course.

We have written dozens of stories about the Gun Violence Archive and its fake data, which is frequently used by fake journalists to support their fake claims.

The Gun Violence Archive, or GVA, has been debunked dozens of times for its fake mass-shooting data. Anytime four or more people are even slightly wounded with a firearm the GVA calls it a mass shooting—even if the incident is gang and/or drug related. In 2023, for example, the GVA claimed there were 656 mass shooting, which equates to 1.79 mass shootings per day. Initially, politicians, anti-gun activists and the mainstream media treated the GVA’s reports as if were gospel, but many now see the ridiculousness of the GVA’s claims.

Still, CNN has recently cited GVA data, as have MSNBC, CBS, ABC, The New York Times, the Washington Post, USA Today and FOX News.

The GVA quickly became one of Joe Biden’s favorite weapons in his war against law-abiding gun owners. He cited its data in dozens of speeches.

The only good thing about the Gun Violence Archive is that once you see its data cited in a story, you can stop reading. The article is a work of fiction. The GVA has become the ultimate red-flag for discerning readers.

About the Project

I tried to contact anyone at the Good Men Project for their comments, but it doesn’t publish any phone numbers. It only offers a “contact us” email page. I sent an email Monday morning and received a quick automated response.

“Thank you for getting in touch. We have received your inquiry and will get back to you within one business day,” the response states.

I didn’t know anything about the Good Man Project until I wrote this story. I’d never heard of them.

They claim to be leading the conversation about “modern masculinity,” and they offer DEI training for those “grappling daily with issues that range from gender roles in the home and workplace, racism, sexism, LGBTQ+ inclusion, mental health and wellness, social change, and the #MeToo movement.”

Takeaways

Twenty-year-old Adam Lanza murdered 20 children and six adult staffers on December 14, 2012, at the Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut.

For Folly to state that all gun owners are responsible for these 26 murders “by commission and omission,” and for the “constant blood letting” [sic] since the horrors of Sandy Hook, is far beyond what anyone with even half a brain should ever claim.

Clearly, Folly hates guns and everyone who owns one, and he considers each of us as guilty as Adam Lanza.

This is hate speech, pure and simple. Folly’s writing is reckless and dangerous. There is no other way to describe it.

As stated, the Good Men Project claims it hosts “the conversation no one else is having.”

I truly thank God for that.

