by Lee Williams

Texas gun owners will soon face nearly three-dozen anti-gun bills during the state’s next legislative session.

In Texas …

There are the usual bills that the gun banners always trot out: AR bans, red flag laws, universal background checks and much, much more.

But deep within the list is the other team’s ultimate goal—getting rid of the state’s preemption statute—because once it’s gone, every government agency regardless of its size—from hospital boards to city commissions— can pass its own anti-gun laws.

As it stands now, more than 40 states have preemption statutes prohibiting local governments from regulating firearms. Six states— Arizona, Florida, Kentucky, Mississippi, Oklahoma and of course Texas—can penalize elected officials for violating their statutes.

You can understand why the gun banners don’t like preemption of any kind.

Florida’s powerful preemption statute, for example, is the envy of the nation. It safeguards all pro-gun laws in the Gunshine State because it has sharp teeth.

Florida’s statute prohibits anyone other than the state legislature from regulating firearms and ammunition. If a local government such as a city council, county commission or school board tries to create their own gun regulations, the preemption statute allows for their members to be removed from office and fined up to $5,000, which the statute requires them to pay personally, rather than with taxpayer dollars. In addition, the local government can be liable for damages of up to $100,000 plus uncapped attorney’s fees. The law was passed in 1987, but it didn’t get teeth—strong legal penalties—until 2011. Without the preemption statute, anti-gun cities and counties could prohibit concealed carry that would turn the state into a complex patchwork of gun-free zones, which is exactly what the anti-gunners want now for Texas and other former pro-gun states.

Texas’ House Bill No. 712 claims it allows cities and counties to “regulate or prohibit the carrying of a firearm on the premises of certain libraries.”

In fact, it does a lot more.

It allows cities and counties to regulate firearms at parks, public meetings, political rallies, political meetings, schools, colleges, sporting events and more. It even prohibits minors from carrying BB guns on public property or private property without the consent of the owner.

It doesn’t take much to see why the anti-gunners want to end these important Second Amendment protections, starting in Texas of course.

Where did the idea come from?

A lot of the blame can be placed on a scholarly paper written in 2019 by two Columbia Law School professors titled: “Punitive Preemption: An Unprecedented Attack on Local Democracy.”

One of the authors, Professor Richard Briffault, is described in his law school bio as “a leading thinker on the new preemption.”

The paper was published by the Local Solutions Support Center, which claims: “Research shows that preemption legislation is often passed to exclude and harm BIPOC communities, LGBTQ people, women, immigrants, and working people.”

Takeaways

Most of the media coverage will focus on banning ARs and other rights protected by the Second Amendment within the former red states.

There are very few in the national media who even know what a preemption statute is, much less the protections it can offer, and the gun banners are counting on this.

Forewarned is forearmed.

Otherwise, your city and county commissioners will soon strip away your Second Amendment rights.

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