The Gun Writer

The Gun Writer

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Arthur Sido's avatar
Arthur Sido
4d

I looked up Fairriona Magee on LinkedIn and she looks like an expert, although on what I am not sure. Like many she treats "gun violence" as some mystical, malevolent force and never asks the hard questions because that would demand a certain level of accountability.

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Hoferthin king's avatar
Hoferthin king
4d

Hear me out. I choose to believe that Ms. Magee’s claimed risk is worthy of mitigation. The appropriate cure is to ensure that lead-free ammo is the preferred choice of all of our nations families! Friends, a vote for me is a vote to repeal the Gun Control Act of 1968! This will clear the way for ammunition made of good honest American materials like brass, steel, and depleted uranium to enter the market and shut out those commie lead factories for good!

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