The Gun Writer

The Gun Writer

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Arthur Sido's avatar
Arthur Sido
1d

Unfortunately even in the "pro-2A" party, politicians who actually care about the 2A and do something to protect it are extremely rare, and getting more rare with the kneecapping of Thomas Massie.

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Ken Windeler's avatar
Ken Windeler
1d

If I had known about the "three day waiting period" I might not have renewed my CWL but I have used it before as a second ID before so it has that benefit.

Isn't it amusing that the Brady Bunch cannot differentiate between criminals and those of US who are not!

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