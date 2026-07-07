The Gun Writer

The Gun Writer

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Arthur Sido's avatar
Arthur Sido
2d

He is a band-aid and no more, not because he is a bad guy necessarily but because his agency is rotten to the core. My individual interactions with local, front line ATF guys has been great but like most of the Federal leviathan the career people in middle and upper management have lost the narrative and seem more interested in cracking down on random people to make an example than they are with going after actual criminals.

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James's avatar
James
2d

We must accept the fact that the Deep State rules DC and our legal system. In their view, right or wrong, they must save face. It is an elitist system and will remain so until there is a true reckoning by the American people.

The Constitution sets in the waste basket of our government agencies, which Congress has allowed to essentially take over our nation.

I am a USMC vet, Legal And Civil Intelligence Investigator with 30 years of experience. In my own case that was levied against me because I discovered and disclosed a SexTrafficking operation along the Canadian border, Constitutional protections were totally ignored and the facts of law were discarded. It took 7 years to regain my freedoms, although I was not incarcerated for more than 30 days. I know the system well.

Law is irrelevant to these courts and agencies. Now Tate, you understand, was a Federal asset. This does make a difference, because now your dealing with a Federal jurisdiction in opposition to a Civil jurisdiction.

I’ve seen similar instances in the military. When a military individual is accused of anything that reaches superior oversight and UCMJ action, it’s like pulling teeth from a Rhinoceros to clear your name. You can pretty much assume your career is over.

So, Tates case is a bit more complicated than a civilian matter. The military should have intervened, but didn’t. That in itself is curious, but not surprising.

I need to say this even though it sounds unsupportive. When your in the military, you do need to be careful what you do in your private life. Tate didn’t break the law, but he did put himself in the radar of a very unconstitutional administration.

Now we have this new administration which has also proven my main point here. That is ; We do not have a Constitutional government at this time, nor have we had for the past several decades. Republicans versus Democrats is a false front. That’s just a gaming ploy to keep all the sheep busy fighting each other.

Have you watched the news lately? Looks what unfolding in America. Teen violence, even attacking LE officers, theft and growing political insurgency from several other groups and operations. We are in Deep Kimchi here folks. It was my job to track and dissect these subversive developments. Trouble is, few are listening.

Sorry to be so long, but Tate’s case is just another subversion in a long line of deconstructing operations against the Republic of the United States of America. Regardless of all the false positive propaganda from the Trump administration, we are in dire straits. We have been deceived on a grand scale and the hammer is falling right now.

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