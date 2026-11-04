The Gun Writer

The Gun Writer

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Robert Russ's avatar
Robert Russ
2d

This is a wild story... but after last night's election results – the entire nation is in this kind of trouble.

Reply
Share
Steven Barsky's avatar
Steven Barsky
2d

If they're after anything that mimics a machine gun, they had better arrest Jerry Miculek.

Reply
Share
2 replies
14 more comments...

Ready for more?

© 2026 Lee Williams · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture