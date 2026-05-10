by Lee Williams

Sometime Monday morning, prison guards had planned to take inmate Tate Adamiak, stuff him in the back of a van and then drive him around the country for more than a month. It’s harassment the inmates and even the guards refer to as “Diesel Therapy.”

As of Sunday morning, those plans changed.

Now, Tate will stay in his prison, FCI Fort Dix, until his June 25th court appearance.

How did this all happen? Well, it wasn’t easy. Let’s just say that it took nearly the entire weekend to get their Diesel Therapy plans stopped.

As you can imagine, Adamiak is extremely thankful that he can continue getting ready for his upcoming hearing.

“I am beyond thankful that folks went above and beyond to intervene. I’m thankful for the leadership in the DOJ that heard you and made it happen. It’s much better because the next few weeks are time that matters most. I am getting ready for the upcoming hearing. Being on the bus would have taken away my ability to defend myself. This was a huge win. I am stoked. It’s huge,” Adamiak said Sunday morning.

These are important times for his case. Adamiak and his attorneys plan to evaluate what the probation officer comes up with, and what the prosecution offers. He expects to be smeared. He is making plans along with his attorneys to fight hard for his freedom.

His father, Dave Adamiak, was also thrilled when he learned that his son would not be spending the next 50 days in the back of a van.

“I am grateful that senior officials intervened and got it stopped. I’m definitely stoked too. It’s the best news we’ve heard in seven months. It shows good faith,” Dave Adamiak said.

Adamiak was sentenced to 20 years in prison even though he did nothing wrong.

He was serving as an E-6 in the U.S. Navy prior to his arrest. He enjoyed firearms and ran a private website that sold gun parts—not guns. He was always extremely careful about what he sold and never came close to breaking the law. Joe Biden’s ATF screwed up, kicked down Adamiak’s door but found nothing illegal during their search. As a result, they created a multitude of fake charges—including calling a plastic toy a machinegun.

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