The Gun Writer

The Gun Writer

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Lvikingr's avatar
Lvikingr
19h

I am pleased this was averted. The fact that it is viewed as an option for any prisoner - and with the express purpose of interfering with legal defense - is a disgusting indictment of the entire Federal prison system.

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Ben's avatar
Ben
19h

How is this torture routine even a thing????? Especially to someone we all know is guilty of NO crime????? Where's the Trump admin on this????? Poor kid, probably 100x tougher than the scumbags doing this shit to him!!!!!!

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