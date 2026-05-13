The Gun Writer

The Gun Writer

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David Siemens's avatar
David Siemens
20h

It appears quite clearly that the ATF is relying on the Humpty Dumpty theory of language: "When I use a word," Humpty Dumpty said, in rather a scornful tone, "it means just what I choose it to mean- neither more nor less." And apparently it only means what the ATF wants it to mean at the time and place it is used. No one except the ATF can win under these rules.

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al terrille's avatar
al terrille
21hEdited

If only we had pitbulls as lawyers who would take an original jurisdiction case all the way to the Supreme Court strictly on federal and state violations of the US Constitution Bill of Rights amendment 2! All permitting schemes and any law that infringes on the Constitution Bill of Rights amendment 2, the right of the American people to keep and bear arms is Null and void Per article 6 section 2 of the US Constitution per article 1 section 10 of the US Constitution per the bill of rights amendment 2. In addition these federal bureaucracies and state governors and legislatures are violating 18 USC 241 and 242

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