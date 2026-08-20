The Gun Writer

The Gun Writer

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Robert Russ's avatar
Robert Russ
16h

"Justice delayed is justice denied"

Where is Todd Blanche on this?

Robert Russ

Abovegroundgear.com

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Jeff Zekas's avatar
Jeff Zekas
9h

It is ironic that Anthony Fauci, a man who murdered thousands of people with his fake vaccine and bad decisions, was given a pardon, but a man who was convicted by the ATF for questionable reasons has been denied a pardon.

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