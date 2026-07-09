The Gun Writer

The Gun Writer

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David Siemens's avatar
David Siemens
1d

I was a Florida resident when Gillum almost became governor. It was an exceedingly frightening time. Gillum's unusual habits and predilections were not unknown at the time but were covered over by the left-oriented Florida media. When he was caught in a meth-induced stupor in a cheap motel room with a known gay male porn star it was too much of a story to cover up. This illustrates how close we can come to a political overthrow and losing our Constitutional rights. If you do a pure statistical analysis of the population, one out of every two American citizens is of below average intelligence. That was demonstrated in the closeness of this political race.

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Farmer Brown's avatar
Farmer Brown
1d

Im a Floridian, there is no way Gilliam could of won the Gov race here.

I asked everyone I know if they knew ANYONE who voted for Gilliam and all said no.

This proves to me that the Dems have been cheating in elections for many years around this country...

He who counts the votes = decides the outcome...

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