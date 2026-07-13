The Gun Writer

The Gun Writer

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Roger J's avatar
Roger J
3h

I think the crime is, the cops wanted the guns and found a way to take them. For once, here is a travesty for which ATF is not responsible. I don't understand the fascination with AR pistols and don't own any. It's too easy to confuse them with SBRs as this story illustrates. The real solution is to take SBRs out of the NFA or better yet, abolish the NFA.

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Sian's avatar
Sian
1hEdited

That stock is iffy as hell under current law, (but SBRs should be fully legal and unregulated) but he never should have been pulled over and searched in the first place.

This is a good reminder that the entire southern half of Florida is a patchwork of RINO and democrat control and absolutely full of corrupt cops.

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