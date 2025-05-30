The Gun Writer



it's just Boris
1d

Making a big show of fixing the little stuff, while leaving the big stuff untouched, is a long-standing approach for politicians, especially "machine" pols.

C. Richard Archie
1d

No need to worry, ATF's step-back (snort, chortle) on over the top enforcement is being picked up by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation in choking gun ownership by shutting down the TICS system, effectively killing commerce in the gun industry, if you can't get a background check processed, dealers can't operate.

