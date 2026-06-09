by Lee Williams

Congresswoman Jen Kiggans along with Congressmen Eli Crane, Eric Burlison, Paul A. Gosar, D.D.S., Rob Bresnahan, Jr., and Daniel Webster recently sent a letter to Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche and U.S. Justice Department Pardon Attorney Edward J. Martin Jr., asking that Patrick “Tate” Adamiak be freed from his 20-year prison sentence.

ATF Director Robert Cekada was also copied with the correspondence.

The letter was the idea of Rep. Eli Crane, who recently questioned Cekada during a live congressional hearing about Adamiak’s incarceration.

U.S. Representative Eli Crane. (Photo courtesy of Congressman Eli Crane).

The six U.S. Representatives were very clear as to their intent:

“We, the undersigned Members of Congress, respectfully request that you work with President Donald Trump to give fair consideration to a commutation request for Patrick ‘Tate’ Adamiak. We believe that certain inconsistencies in the regulatory framework applied in his case as well as the broader enforcement environment at the time warrant careful review and consideration for executive clemency,” the lawmakers wrote.

The Representatives were extremely clear about Adamiak’s innocence, stating he had “maintained a well‑documented interest in military history and the lawful collection of historic artifacts, replicas, and training devices.”

“The items of concern in his case were inert collector pieces, nonfunctional replicas, and training aids that were incapable of firing,” the letter states.

The lawmakers pointed out that none of these items meet the “standard of a firearm,” and that ATF never alleged any violence or “the criminal misuse of any weapon.”

The six authors know who is to blame for Adamiak’s 20-year prison sentence.

“His prosecution occurred under the Biden Administration, when the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) implemented a series of expanded and draconian regulatory approaches to firearm regulation. These shifts occurred at a time when legislative changes could not be secured through Congress, resulting in an administrative posture that was both unusually aggressive and rapidly changing. Under President Trump’s leadership, several of these policies have since been reconsidered, modified, or withdrawn. This evolution raises reasonable questions about whether Mr. Adamiak’s case may have been influenced by an enforcement environment that no longer reflects current federal policy or Priorities,” the letter states.

Crane, a U.S. Navy SEAL and combat veteran, pointed out that the Navy also had doubts about Adamiak’s guilt and allowed him to receive an honorable discharge while he was behind bars—an extremely unusual practice.

“This determination speaks highly of his character, service record, and standing within the military community,” the letter states.

Adamiak was extremely grateful for the letter and what it meant. He wrote the following response:

“I am deeply grateful and humbled by the support of Representatives Eli Crane, Paul Gosar, Eric Burlison, Daniel Webster, Jen Kiggans, and Rob Bresnahan for taking the time to review my case and lend their voices to this effort. I also want to thank the countless supporters, veterans, Second Amendment advocates, journalists, and ordinary Americans who refused to let my case be forgotten. The fact that so many people took the time to speak up, write letters, share my story, and demand a closer look means more to me and my family than I can adequately express. For someone sitting in a prison cell, it is easy to feel forgotten. This letter reminds me that there are still people willing to stand up when they believe something deserves a second look. I am truly humbled by that support. My hope has always been simple: that the facts are examined fairly and objectively. I remain grateful to everyone who has helped bring attention to my case, and I thank these six Members of Congress for their leadership, their courage, and their willingness to stand behind a Navy veteran they believe deserves that review,” Adamiak wrote.

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