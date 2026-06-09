The Gun Writer

The Gun Writer

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Arthur Sido's avatar
Arthur Sido
1d

It's pretty embarrassing that only 6 members of Congress are concerned about this issue.

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2 replies by Lee Williams and others
David Siemens's avatar
David Siemens
1d

A victory, even a small one, is still a step in the right direction. Lee, I think you are doing God's work in keeping this in a "front of mind" condition. As a USN Vietnam Vet, I have a special interest in this case as Tate is a brother in arms--even if from a different era. As a conservative gun owner, that interest is magnified. There is hope.

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