Friends!

The Second Amendment Foundation’s 40th annual Gun Rights Policy Conference will be held Sept. 26 – 28 in Salt Lake City, Utah, at the Salt Lake Marriott Downtown at City Creek!

Our theme this year is: Advocacy Through Action!

For four decades, GRPC has been the go-to event for Second Amendment advocates, bringing together the nation’s top 2A attorneys, activists, and industry leaders to strategize and strengthen our fight for freedom.

Register now to secure your spot for this year’s gathering and join some of the nation’s top gun rights leaders in beautiful Salt Lake City!

Here’s the tentative schedule:

Friday, Sept. 26, 9am – 5pm: AMM-CON preconference journalist and social media mini-conference. Separate registration required.

Friday, Sept. 26, 7 p.m. – 9 p.m.: Registration and evening reception

Saturday, Sept. 27, 8 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.: GRPC Conference (Registration opens at 7:30 a.m.)

Saturday, Sept. 27, 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.: Evening reception

Sunday, Sept. 28, 9 a.m. – noon: GRPC conference. (Registration opens at 8:45 a.m.)

I’m involved in a debate Friday afternoon at AMM-CON, and I am speaking at the GRPC at 9:30 a.m., Sunday.

My GRPC talk is titled: “The Investigative Journalism Project: Patrick "Tate" Adamiak.”

Click here to see the entire GRPC agenda.

I hope to meet all of you in SLC. I hope you can all take a minute to say hi.

Big thanks!

Lee