The Gun Writer

The Gun Writer

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Nick Borodinov's avatar
Nick Borodinov
8h

This case is an egregious example of a state going full ham on an individual with the sole purpose of terrorizing the public into compliance with the unconstitutional laws

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David Siemens's avatar
David Siemens
7h

The squeaky wheel concept seems to be working at last. It should not have taken this long. Thanks, Lee for amplifying the squeak. Our young sailor may finally get some justice.

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