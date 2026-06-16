by Lee Williams

Brian J. Samuels served as the criminal chief of the U.S. Justice Department’s Eastern Virginia office for nearly two decades, until he was demoted just a few months ago.

The main reason for Samuels’ demotion was never made entirely clear, but it may have involved a decision to not file charges against New York Attorney General Letitia James and former FBI Director James Comey, each of whom tried to prosecute President Donald J. Trump.

Once responsible for management and major cases within the office, Samuels is now just an assistant U.S. attorney—the same title given to anyone who graduates law school and joins the Justice Department.

Samuels was recently put in charge of the Justice Department’s case against Patrick “Tate” Adamiak.

He released a document last week titled “Position of the United States with Respect to Sentencing Factors.”

Samuels did not respond to calls or emails requesting an interview about his document.

Quite frankly, Samuels’ assertions are farcical, but no different than anything else we’ve seen throughout this case.

He never once mentioned Joe Biden or how he was responsible for the out-of-control ATF and their massive stint of illegality that occurred during his presidency. In fact, Biden is mentioned only once in the entire document, by Adamiak’s father.

Samuels never once pointed out how stories written about the Justice Department’s bedevilment of the Second Amendment are protected by the First Amendment.

He ridicules everyone who has ever written a story about the Adamiak case, while ignoring how the U.S. Department of Justice lied in their own reporting of the case facts—reporting that was paid for by taxpayer dollars.

For example, the U.S. Department of Justice was less than truthful in all three of their press releases about the case:

“According to court records and evidence presented at trial, between approximately October 2021 and April 2022, Patrick Tate Adamiak, 28, was obtaining illegal machine guns that were not registered and he was selling these machine guns online. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) purchased eight machine guns from him through a confidential source. They then executed a search warrant at Adamiak’s residence and recovered 25 additional unregistered firearms. A search warrant at his residence found that Adamiak was in possession of two grenade launchers and two antitank missile launchers. Adamiak is a Master at Arms in the U.S. Navy,” states a press release issued on June 14, 2023.

Adamiak never owned a single machinegun—not one. Instead, Biden’s out-for-blood ATF alleged his legal gun parts were “machineguns,” as were legal semi-auto pistols and even an actual toy gun. The “antitank missile launchers” were DEWAT RPGs that Adamiak purchased in California.

Media accusations

Samuels’ opinion is visible throughout his 21-page document, especially when he addresses media stories about the case, which he calls “allegations in the public sphere.”

“The defendant was also entitled to advocate for his sentencing and present mitigation; he did so. He was entitled to appeal his convictions and sentence; he did and prevailed on his Double Jeopardy claim. But beyond making his case in the appropriate legal forum and through appropriate legal means, the defendant (and others on his behalf) have continued to make allegations in the public sphere in an effort to cast doubt on the fair treatment he has received,” Samuels wrote.

He cites several of the 50 stories we have written about Adamiak’s case in his court document.

“I never sold a single item that qualifies as a firearm or requires an FFL I only sold non-regulated gun parts,” Adamiak said this week. “It’s my opinion and my family’s that the ATF realized they messed up after they didn’t come up with a single illegal weapon, so they completely reinterpreted the statutes and implemented new rules to spin the jury and get a conviction. They manufactured crimes [to] convict me.”

The link Samuels supplied does not work. Here is the actual link: How Patrick ‘Tate’ Adamiak received a 20-year prison sentence.

Samuels even quotes Adamiak’s father.

“I am livid! This should have been fixed. Now my son has to drive around for months in a fu—ing van. They’re playing dirty pool. That’s how they roll. It’s not about what’s true. It’s so freaking horrible. I learned about it just an hour ago. For the first time ever, I couldn’t even talk to Tate. I was so boiling! His legal team has been looking at his case for three years now. There are a dozen ways he could get out. It’s horrible! We even laid off the pressure a bit. How many people have to call out how stupid their decisions are? All they have to do is drop Tate’s case! They don’t even want to help. It’s amazing they could bull—it us for so long. It’s horrible to have an innocent person in prison for four years and everybody knows the truth. They could put a hold on him. That would show some good faith, at least. Nothing’s materialized. On TV they’re saying they’re going to fix all of these Biden problems. Tate ranks right up there with Malinowski. The only difference is they didn’t kill Tate. He would not be where he is without these damn blue-state judges with too much power. Damn blue state judges. They disregard the First and Second Amendments. How is this America? What happened to this country? We need to get him out by whatever means we can. They need to admit they screwed up. They need to go after [ATF Firearms Enforcement Officer Jeffrey R.] Bodell. He’s the problem here. He made up all of this. Tate does not need to be on anyone’s back burner. This is horrible. He’s on notice and they’re not doing jack,” Dave Adamiak said.

Here’s a link to David Admaiak’s comments.

Samuels took issue with a letter Adamiak wrote to the new ATF director, Robert Cekada.

“On May 8, 2026, the defendant authored a letter to the new ATF Director where, among other things, he claimed. No American should have to guess where legality ends and a felony begins;” and leveled complaints against the ATF and the integrity of the investigation and also claimed he possessed non-functional, incomplete or legally exempt items.”

Here’s a link to the story about Adamiak’s letter to ATF Director Rob Cekada.

Samuels had a problem with Adamiak granting an interview with “Mr. Gunsngear,” who operates a YouTube channel.

“It is clear that this is still a source of advocacy for the defendant,” prosecutors wrote. “Documents related to the defendant’s appeal have been published and the September date of the appeal was discussed in an article that described rallies in support of the defendant.”

Samuels was most angered by Adamiak maintaining his innocence. He also took exception to Adamiak’s belief that the ATF investigators should be investigated for perjury and fired, and that the charges against him were politically motivated by the Biden Administration.

“This messaging extends beyond the defendant’s individual statements in articles and has encouraged supporters to argue and protest against what they claim is an unjust conviction,” the prosecutor alleged.

Samuels’ goal was clear.

“For the foregoing reasons and others to be provided during the resentencing hearing, the United States respectfully requests the Court impose a sentence of 240 months of incarceration,” he wrote.

Takeaways

Personally, I am thrilled that one of the Justice Department’s oldest and newest assistant U.S. attorneys is reading my work. Let me ask him this: If you truly believe Adamiak illegally possessed machineguns, prove it.

Let’s see any of Adamiak’s “machineguns” actually fire on their own. Let’s see either of his DEWAT RPGs lob a rocket downrange. Neither can happen. They’d have to be rebuilt, especially the RPGs, but a real round would kill whoever is unlucky enough to be chosen as the demonstrator. There are holes drilled into the pipe where the shooter’s head goes. A real rocket would likely remove the shooter’s head. Besides, none of the gun parts he’s accused of illegally possessing can ever fire a round—not one.

Patrick “Tate” Adamiak is serving 20 years in prison for legal gun parts. He was falsely arrested, charged and convicted by Joe Biden’s ATF and the U.S. Department of Justice.

It’s time to admit that mistakes were made, free Adamiak and make sure nothing like this can ever happen again.

That would be real justice, which this case has lacked from the beginning.

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