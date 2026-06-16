The Gun Writer

The Gun Writer

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ed Bender's avatar
Ed Bender
23m

make it make sense, I do not understand how director Cedeka, has openly stated that Tate’s sentence should be reduced, but the DOJ still is demanding 20 years. Then justifying Their position by bringing up items like MAC flats, which the judge agreed, that they are not illegal.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Lee Williams · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture