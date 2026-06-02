The Gun Writer

The Gun Writer

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David H. Roberson's avatar
David H. Roberson
3d

Interesting. I’ll check the Publix close to my house and see if they have a carry ban sign. It’s odd that their stores have varying policies, and odder still that they’re not willing to tell their customers why…unless contempt for customers’ opinions is another corporate policy. Thanks for reporting this.

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Arthur Sido's avatar
Arthur Sido
3d

Good thing I don't bother asking permission before carrying.

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