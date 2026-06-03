The Gun Writer

The Gun Writer

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Roger J's avatar
Roger J
1d

ProPublica's leftist bias is obvious. I have never taken them seriously. They are "preaching to the (Socialist) choir." Chances are the only people to be taken in by this drivel are those who have already made up their mind on the issue. As for journalistic "ethics" as taught in my high school journalism class over 60 years ago, those rules are dead. Now people go into journalism to change the world, not report the facts. Thanks for keeping up on this stuff, Lee.

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David Siemens's avatar
David Siemens
1d

A lie told to a few likeminded cohorts and retold by them to a few more rapidly becomes, "it is widely understood that (insert your favored lie here)" and then used as if it were an actual fact. This trend seems to be in concert with the "my truth" concept commonly asserted in otherwise meritless arguments. Currently in vogue ideas on the validity of sex change manifestations serve as a contemporary example. In point of fact there cannot be your truth or my truth, only the truth. Bloomberg seems to think that a lie backed by enough money can morph into the truth. The truth is a lie remains a lie irrespective of funding. If you could magically remove all the lies from our common discourse, the progressive socialists would be rendered mute. And that is the pleasant thought for today.

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