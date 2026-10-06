The Gun Writer

The Gun Writer

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Robert Russ's avatar
Robert Russ
Oct 6

Even without jail time, a conviction is still a travesty of justice. As Sir William Blackstone famously argued, it's better for ten guilty men to go free than for one innocent person to suffer.

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Hatman1793's avatar
Hatman1793
Oct 6

PDiddy only got 4 years. Guess it’s a New York thing……

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