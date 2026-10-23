The Gun Writer

The Gun Writer

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Tactical Black USA's avatar
Tactical Black USA
4d

I have 925(c) relief and still cannot purchase because of state law.

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Robert Russ's avatar
Robert Russ
4d

The idea that government agencies rectifying these issues as a cohesive unit seems like too much to ask for, after all-- these are just "obscure rights," right?

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