Presidential pardon recipient Patrick “Tate” Adamiak completes an ATF Form 4473 on October 10, 2026 to purchase an Auto-Ordnance semi-automatic Thomson, which featured engraved images of President Donald L. Trump. The transfer was denied by the FBI.

by Lee Williams

The Federal Bureau of Investigation has denied recent firearm purchases by both Pastor Russell Fincher and Patrick “Tate” Adamiak who were each pardoned by President Donald L. Trump nearly two months ago.

Adamiak tried to purchase an Auto-Ordnance semi-automatic Thompson, which had engraved images of President Trump. Pastor Fincher tried to buy a Smith & Wesson Victory handgun. Each completed an ATF Form 4473, but each was denied by the FBI.

Both Adamik and Pastor Fincher received Presidential pardons, which were signed by President Trump Sept. 3, 2026, but neither man’s Second Amendment rights appear to have been fully restored.

ATF Director Robert Cekada was quick to point out that his agency had nothing to do with the denials.

“I am fully aware of that, but it has nothing to do with us,” Cekada said Friday morning. “We don’t block anybody. The 4473 goes to the FBI. Anyone who gets a denial on a background check gets denied by the FBI.”

The FBI requires members of the media to submit their question via email. Questions were sent Friday morning, but so far, the agency has not called or sent a response.

“It’s frustrating,” Fincher said Friday morning.

He ordered the Smith & Wesson handgun through a local dealer.

“I told him he’s going to have to sell it to someone else,” Fincher said. “If I want to buy a firearm, I guess now I have to buy it from an individual.”

Adamiak said he also experienced problems with a denial by the Pennsylvania State Police instant background check system.

“I filled out an appeal and mailed it to the state,” he said. “They won’t accept digital submissions, and they have up to 30 days to make a decision.”

The state and federal systems are not communicating, he said.

“We’re both cleared,” Adamiak said. “Every day we can’t get a firearm is a day we can’t defend ourselves. Our Second Amendment rights are being violated. We each have presidential pardons.”

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