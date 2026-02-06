The Gun Writer

The Gun Writer

User's avatar
George Bredestege's avatar
George Bredestege
5h

Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms should be a convenience store, not a government agency.

David P Douglass's avatar
David P Douglass
5h

Seems at the outset to be very good news, thanks Lee for keeping us informed. But, since corruption in all government agencies due to leftist administrations runs very deep right to the core, Cekada has his work cut-out for him. Past history clearly indicates that corruption always seems to remain despite efforts to the contrary. And is there going to be enough time for Cekada to cleanse the agency before the leftist regain power by any unlawful means necessary?

Nevertheless, I celebrate this very good news. And I know you'll stay on this and keep us informed Lee.

