The Gun Writer

The Gun Writer

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David Siemens's avatar
David Siemens
1d

There is now a renewed measure of hope. Those of us with faith in Almighty God need to offer our prayers for justice to prevail. Scripture tells us to ask and it shall be given. It also encourages us to pray without ceasing. Even if you haven't prayed before, now is the time to start.

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John
21h

Lee's persistent reporting has shown how this case is an amazing testament not only to the faith and determination of Adam and his family, but to the absolute corruption and incompetence of our "government institutions".

Thousands have read the accounts and been in contact with hundreds of "officials" from local law enforcement, up through the POTUS and numerous courts still have this sailor locked away. Simply unbelievable.

Normally I'd hope for an appeal, retrial and exoneration, but it now seems that a pardon is his last resort.

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