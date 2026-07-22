by Lee Williams

The Office of the Pardon Attorney, part of the U.S. Department of Justice, announced Tuesday that President Donald Trump had denied hundreds of pardon requests this week.

Patrick “Tate” Adamiak was not among the denials.

His father, Dave Adamiak, was at first extremely worried until he found that his son was not listed among those whose pardon requests had been rejected by President Trump.

“We still have hope,” Dave Adamiak said. “There’s still a chance that Tate may come home.”

In addition to the 301 pardon denials, the Pardon Attorney announced that 5,908 clemency applications had been rejected.

All of the denials are listed on the Pardon Attorney’s website.

The White House has been inundated with requests to pardon Adamiak, who has always maintained his innocence.

We have published more than 50 stories that show how Adamiak was mistreated by Joe Biden’s ATF.

Lawmakers, too, have heard about the mistreatment. Some have taken action.

Congresswoman Jen Kiggans along with Congressmen Eli Crane, Eric Burlison, Paul A. Gosar, D.D.S., Rob Bresnahan, Jr., and Daniel Webster recently sent a letter to Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche and Pardon Attorney Edward J. Martin Jr., asking that Adamiak be freed from his 20-year prison sentence.

The letter was the idea of Rep. Eli Crane, who recently questioned ATF Director Robert Cekada during a live congressional hearing about Adamiak’s incarceration.

The six U.S. Representatives were very clear as to their intent:

“We, the undersigned Members of Congress, respectfully request that you work with President Donald Trump to give fair consideration to a commutation request for Patrick ‘Tate’ Adamiak. We believe that certain inconsistencies in the regulatory framework applied in his case as well as the broader enforcement environment at the time warrant careful review and consideration for executive clemency,” the lawmakers wrote.

Adamiak has said he would prefer a pardon over a commutation because he is completely innocent.

Adamiak, who was an active-duty Navy E-6, was arrested more than four years ago. More than 40 law enforcement officers led by ATF agents kicked down his doors and ripped his home apart. They found nothing illegal yet he’s serving a 20-year federal prison sentence.

If Biden’s ATF had left him alone, Adamiak would likely be leading a SEAL platoon. He’d already been accepted to attend BUD/S.

“Tate did nothing wrong,” Dave Adamiak said. “He’s been in custody for four years, missed his mother’s funeral, missed his friends and family. He has been through enough.”

The fact that his son was not listed among those whose pardon requests were rejected gave Dave Adamiak some hope.

“He broke no laws. He committed no crime. He needs to come home,” his father said.

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