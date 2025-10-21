The Gun Writer

Gilgamech
2h

Good honest people like Larosiere restore my faith in humanity.

2 replies by Lee Williams and others
Tim Boatfield
1h

Tate’s original attorney must have been totally incompetent for allowing the state to steamroll his client in this manner.

Like Tate, I’m pinning my hopes on Mr. Larosiere’s talent and tenacity. If the ATF can make this shit up about Tate, they could come to any one of our homes or businesses and “find” something to charge us with and ruin our lives.

The ATF should be disbanded, or at the very least thoroughly investigated and purged of these idiotic people like Bodell and his management. My fear is that they are just going to hide under their desks and try to wait out Trump. If the democrats ever win the White House again you can bet your stack that they will unleash Hell on us law abiding Americans.

2 more comments...

