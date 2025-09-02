The Gun Writer

The Gun Writer

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Alan Devincentis's avatar
Alan Devincentis
7h

I hope the responsible parties are imprisoned, gen pop.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Jack B's avatar
Jack B
8h

Tyrannical ATF should be ABOLISHED

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
11 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Lee Williams
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture