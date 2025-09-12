The Gun Writer

The Gun Writer

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
CK1's avatar
CK1
20h

15 minutes to orally encapsulate an appeal? Lee, does this sound normal? Praying that these appellate judges get it right and overturn this conviction. God help us, for we are definitely living in 'interesting' times...

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
GenEarly's avatar
GenEarly
20h

We/Me/You "keep trying" to Alert our "representatives" in a Cuckholded Con-gress, Putrified Judiciary, Feral Bureaucrazy ..... Trying to be "good citizens" in an Insane Assylum.

Perhaps they will listen and Do Something to restore Our republic.

I can Guarantee one thing however, These Domestic Bolsheviks, democRatic Antifa Clintoon-Obamaites will never ever desist of their own accord.

2025=1775 Life can change in a minute in NC for a young woman, or Utah for Charlie Kirk and for All of Us, anywhere, anytime.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Lee Williams
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture