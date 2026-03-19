The Gun Writer

The Gun Writer

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David Siemens's avatar
David Siemens
18h

Many if not most people that go into the academic fields studying mental health are motivated to do so because they suspect their own mental health is not what it should be. Couple that with the requirement to publish or die in academia and add in a measure of basic dishonesty and you have the kind of garbage produced by the good professor.

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Donald Beane Jr's avatar
Donald Beane Jr
12h

You expected something else?

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