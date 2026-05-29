The Gun Writer

The Gun Writer

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tim Boatfield's avatar
Tim Boatfield
25m

Every ATF agent involved should be publicly identified. Enough!

Reply
Share
David Siemens's avatar
David Siemens
1h

There may be a place for some form of ATF. But not here, and not the current form. The ATF should be immediately disbanded. And the agents involved in this travesty need to face appropriate charges in an actually impartial court and a jury of Adamiak's peers. That would tie this up nicely. Keep ringing that bell, Lee. We will eventually find justice.

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Lee Williams · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture