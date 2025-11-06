The Gun Writer

The Gun Writer

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sian's avatar
Sian
2d

Reminder that Zohran isn't even the elephant in the room here.

VA democrats elected a proponent of political gun violence against children as their top cop. Nationwide, elected democrats supported and applauded this decision. They showed us their true colors, and a day should not go by that we do not remind them of that.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Nick Borodinov's avatar
Nick Borodinov
2d

Mamdani happened. Now, the real question is - what are we going to do about it.

In my opinion, the only strategy is to strike the iron while it’s hot. Trump DOJ has proven to be the most pro-gun DOJ ever - even if they could do better, they are quite phenomenal. Pushing for SCOTUS to accept AWB and mag bans would be a major blow to an antigun movement.

In all seriousness, there are three avenues I think are underexplored right now:

1) bringing a RICO case against Bloomberg

2) sneak progun provisions into must-pass bills.

3) expanding the definition of an LEO for a national reciprocity

4) initiate impeachment against any antigun judge. They are unlikely to be removed, but we can get them to talk to the Senate on why they disobey precedents

5) a rolling machine gun amnesty

And on a side note - any win on election integrity and immigration enforcement is a win for 2A as oftentimes a senate seat in a swing state is decided by 10k votes. Also, support people like Scott Pressler

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
29 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Lee Williams
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture