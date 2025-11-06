NYC Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani has become a national anti-gun spokesman. (Photo from licensed Shutterstock account.)

by Lee Williams

Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson described Democratic Socialist Zohran Mamdani’s election victory as “the biggest win for socialism and the biggest loss for the American people.”

Speaker Johnson understands how badly the New York City mayor-elect can harm our civil rights, especially our Second Amendment rights.

The mainstream media looks at Mamdani with damn-near lust in their eyes. He’s 34, good-looking, well spoken, Muslim and even more leftist than the reporters who cover his every single word.

The anti-gun media has constantly tried to stamp-out those who support the Second Amendment. Their only problem has been finding the right sources. However, once Mamdani is sworn in as Mayor, the media’s wait is over. Mamdani will become a loud national anti-gun voice.

The Democratic Socialists of America could hardly contain their glee Tuesday night, firing off a lengthy statement that contained most of their policy plans, at least the ones they want the public to know about.

“We look forward to fighting alongside Mayor Mamdani to win a rent freeze, fast and free buses, and universal childcare. We will continue to fight for a free Palestine, to get ICE out of our cities, fight for alternatives to policing that truly keep communities safe, and stand up to Donald Trump’s attacks on our social services,” Democratic Socialists of America posted on its website.

For all gun owners, not just those behind the lines in New York City, Mamdani’s election was the absolute worst. He never hid his hatred of modern firearms. In fact, he was lobbying hard against legal firearm ownership before he was elected mayor.

“We are reminded—no matter how strong our gun laws are in this state—we are only as safe as the weakest laws in this nation,” Mamdani claimed throughout his mayoral campaign. He even had it posted on his X account.

Like New York Governor Kathy Hochul, Mamdani has repeatedly called for a federal ban on what he and Hochul call “assault rifles.”

While Mamdani has never had a real job in the private sector, his time as a New York State Assemblyman reveals his strong anti-gun beliefs.

Mamdani supported legislation that required gun stores to post warnings about firearms. He voted to force handgun permit applicants to turn over their social media history for evaluation, and he sought to severely restrict how gun makers could advertise their products. Mamdani voted to expand New York’s “red flag” law, and he sought to ban civilians from owning modern body armor.

While he strongly supports disarming New York City residents, at a celebration of his recent wedding, which was held in July at his family’s lavish estate in Uganda, there were lots of guns and heavily armed teams of commandos.

“Security at the event was described as unusually tight, even by VIP standards. Over 20 special forces commando unit guards, some in masks, were deployed around the property. A phone-jamming system was also in place to prevent leaks. Outside the Mamdani house were more than 20 special forces commando unit guards, some in masks, and there was a phone-jamming system set up — and all for the strictly invite-only Mamdani event. One gate had around nine guards stationed at it.” The Post reported.

Takeaways

Mamdani’s hypocrisy is easy to see: No guns for New York City residents, but heavily armed special forces commandos for him.

New Yorkers who cannot afford to hire their own commando teams are at extreme risk because the criminals there are very well armed.

Mamdani’s no-guns-for-thee strategy will result in more loss of life—innocent life. This criticism has nothing to do with his religion—it’s certainly not Islamophobia, as he labels any criticism. It’s about a wealthy young man who was raised on a massive estate in Uganda, who does not understand firearms, self-defense, crime or criminals.

Mamdani’s anti-gun efforts will result in the deaths of more innocent New Yorkers. It’s too bad that not all of the city’s 8-million residents can afford to flee to safer states.

