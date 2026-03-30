Former NRA president Marion Hammer. (Photo courtesy Marion Hammer).

By Lee Williams

The National Rifle Association and its former president, Marion Hammer, have reached a joint settlement agreement that will end the federal lawsuit Hammer filed last year against her former employer, according to the website Law 360.

According to a story published last week, the NRA accused Hammer of using profanity and becoming somewhat combative—throwing water—during a recent hearing. Hammer denied the claims.

The NRA’s legal team asked the court to dismiss Hammer’s lawsuit because of her alleged misconduct.

In a previous interview, Hammer told the Second Amendment Foundation that she never threw water at anyone.

“They worked me to death and didn’t pay me,” she said last week. “They promised to pay me and didn’t, so I am suing for payment. I have two lawsuits: one in Florida and one in Virginia. They cancelled my non-cancellable contract. I’m 87 years old.”

Hammer did not return calls or texts Monday. The NRA did not respond to media inquiries sent through its website. Calls to the attorneys representing Hammer and the NRA were not returned.

According to the Law 360 story, both the NRA and Hammer now have 30 days to finalize their agreement before the case is jointly dismissed.

In her lawsuit, Hammer claimed the NRA mistreated her after decades of service.

“In May 2025, Hammer filed a seven-count lawsuit against the NRA, alleging breach of contract, unjust enrichment and unauthorized use of name, image and likeness, among other counts. In 2018, according to filings, Hammer informed the NRA that the Brady gun control group offered her $5 million if she ceased working for the NRA, but instead she agreed to extend her NRA consulting agreement for 10 more years. In 2024, Hammer said, the NRA unilaterally canceled her contract and stopped paying her,” according to the Law 360 story.

Hammer served as the first female president of the NRA from 1995 to 1998. She is best known for creating the Eddie Eagle GunSafe® program for young children, and for Florida’s concealed-carry licensing initiative.

Please check back for more updates about this breaking-news story.

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