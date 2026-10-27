The Gun Writer

The Gun Writer

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Robert Russ's avatar
Robert Russ
10h

Hmm... I don’t know, I think there are elections next week and giving an unfavorable sentence based on the previous PSi could impact the voting in a place like Albany.

Reply
Share
2 replies
David Siemens's avatar
David Siemens
8h

Lee, thanks for keeping this in the news. The judge obviously doesn't want her decision to receive much publicity. It would be a real victory if you could pull off another "Tate."

Reply
Share
1 reply by Lee Williams
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Lee Williams · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture