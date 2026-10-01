The Gun Writer

The Gun Writer

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Robert Russ's avatar
Robert Russ
Oct 1

This case exposes a much larger problem: a constitutional right should not fundamentally change when you cross a state line. If the Second Amendment applies to the states, how do we reconcile one state treating conduct as lawful while another can imprison someone for years for substantially the same conduct? The bigger question for the 2A community is how we create meaningful constitutional consistency across all 50 states without waiting for individual citizens to become test cases. Rights that depend on your ZIP code deserve a serious national conversation.

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Arthur Sido's avatar
Arthur Sido
Oct 1

I wish we had a Republican President and Republican majorities in both chambers of Congress so they could push legislation to prevent people from being persecuted in some states for having a Constitutionally protected product that is legal in most states.

Oh wait...

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