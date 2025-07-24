Florida teens have added Airsoft guns to a viral TikTok door-kicking trend. (Photo courtesy Hillsborough County Sherriff’s Office).

by Lee Williams

Florida teens from Hillsborough County have added balaclavas and Airsoft guns to what used to be called doorbell-ditch.

Now, rather than just ringing the doorbell, the masked teens kick the front door and fire several Airsoft rounds at the homes before running away, a video shows.

The events were captured by the victim’s doorbell camera in Riverview, Florida last Friday.

The “masked gunman” approached the front door wearing a ski mask while armed with his Airsoft carbine. He kicks the front door, fires several rounds and then runs away.

Neighbors saw the group earlier. One woman asked them what they were doing, and someone from the group told her to “mind her own business.” She called police instead.

Hillsborough County Sheriff’s deputies are trying to locate the offenders, who did not live in the neighborhood where they fired the shots.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects is asked to call Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office detectives at (813) 247-8200.

Takeaways

Florida is perhaps one of the worst states for this newish crime trend, especially Hillsborough County.

The county has an overall crime rate of 17.02 per 1,000 residents. Its violent crime rate is 27.3 per 1,000 residents, and its property crime rate is 48.9 per 1,000 residents. These levels are higher than national statistics, so many county residents are well prepared for criminals.

Florida’s (real) gun ownership rate is nationally known—second only to Texas. Many Floridians are armed all of the time, even while at home.

It is hoped that the offenders’ parents act before these youths encounter a homeowner who is armed with something that doesn’t just shoot plastic pellets.

A small group of teens followed the ‘armed’ youths Friday evening in Hillsborough County, Florida. (Photo courtesy Hillsborough County Sherriff’s Office).

