The Gun Writer

The Gun Writer

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David Siemens's avatar
David Siemens
2h

A couple of years back my wife and I took a weeklong vacation to visit St. Croix. Our rental car was broken into on the first night. The thieves got nothing as all our stuff was in our hotel room. Local cops had no interest since, "It happens all the time." The law enforcement/political structure is so corrupt and entrenched that nothing short of an invasion by a battalion of USMC troops will force a change. While I wish Ohno success in his legal efforts, I have zero expectations he will prevail.

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Tim Boatfield's avatar
Tim Boatfield
2h

Just out of curiosity, does anyone know if this level of rampant lawlessness and corruption is this prevalent in any of the other United States Territories?

A few hundred Marines and a few Reaper Drones could clean that mess up quickly if the will exists.

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