The Gun Writer

The Gun Writer

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David Siemens's avatar
David Siemens
20h

Shouldn't this be an issue for the US Attorney General's office? This appears to be a violation of our Constitution. People need to start seeing jail time for this sort of nonsense.

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Ben's avatar
Ben
20h

NJ, NY, HI, CA, IL, etc..... all are leftist S holes. I admire his willingness to stay and fight rather than run and leave a hole to be filled by another commie.

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