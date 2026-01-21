The Gun Writer

The Gun Writer

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
David Siemens's avatar
David Siemens
5h

While the ineptitude of Canada's government may provide a very small measure of hope for our gun owning neighbors to the north, and an equal measure of entertainment for us in the lower 48, it is no laughing matter. There is and will be a continuing effort to deprive Canadians of the right to self defense. And that effort unfortunately serves as an example for our own misguided progressives. An unarmed population is more easily controlled--and that's what the progressives on both sides of the border see as the ultimate goal. Stay vigilant.

Reply
Share
1 reply
UnvaxxedCanadian's avatar
UnvaxxedCanadian
3h

So what essentially happened is the government banned 99% of all semi-auto and whatever else the idiots thought looked evil. The issue is most of these were non-restricted rifles that are NOT registered unlike pistols and AR's. So the authorities have no clue who owns what. As far as I know everyone has *sold* theirs to Bob or Joe a while back.

My problem is my B&T spc9 is restricted so I'm in the process of "selling" it (giving it away) to a friend in PA so I can use it when I go down for matches. Just paperwork and cash.

My AR is a Colt Canada made in Ontario and cannot be exported so I have no idea what the fate of that sweet rifle will be. Since it's a AR they know I own it.

And pistols... "frozen" you had what you had back in 2022 no more selling or buying them. I'm ok but new gun owners are shitouttaluck.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Lee Williams
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Lee Williams · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture